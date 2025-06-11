OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $247,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 177,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $3,714,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 75,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.