OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

