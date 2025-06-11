OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Premier alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Premier by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 464,710 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Premier by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 405,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 289,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $5,275,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 236,787 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $4,293,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -228.78 and a beta of 0.57. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,123.84. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,359.41. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,119 shares of company stock valued at $516,976. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on PINC

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.