OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 155 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.29.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.85 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

