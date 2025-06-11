OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 7,382 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 118,197 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 60,470 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

