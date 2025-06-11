OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 799 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.49%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.