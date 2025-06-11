OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,880 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,594.05. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORN stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

