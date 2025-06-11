OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 1,300 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.73 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day moving average is $189.16.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $89,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,536.85. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $122,990.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,339.51. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,374 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

