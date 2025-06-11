OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 13,798 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

