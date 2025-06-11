OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10,339.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

NYSE:PH opened at $671.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $619.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.99. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

