OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.