OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,117 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 747,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

