OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,289 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE MUFG opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.