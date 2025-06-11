OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,396 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,838. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.