OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,729 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

