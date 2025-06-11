OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 9,889 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vale were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Vale Price Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

