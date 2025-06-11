OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 977 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $451.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.61 and its 200 day moving average is $460.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

