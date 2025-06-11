OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Honda Motor by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.