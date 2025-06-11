Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 29,609 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 824,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,133 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,997,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 357,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.