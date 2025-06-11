Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $88.64.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

