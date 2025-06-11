Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in TKO Group by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.7%

TKO stock opened at $164.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of -391.78 and a beta of 0.70. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.76 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.11.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,580,293 shares of company stock valued at $250,199,446 in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

