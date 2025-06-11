Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,833 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,319 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

NYSE BA opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

