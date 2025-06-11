Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,431 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5%
VTWO stock opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
