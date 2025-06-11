Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,502 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after buying an additional 413,963 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average is $127.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

