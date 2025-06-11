Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,421,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,654,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 907,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 452,562 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 535.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 527,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 444,805 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

