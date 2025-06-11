Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

