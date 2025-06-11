Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,359,000 after buying an additional 3,288,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,001,000 after buying an additional 934,570 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,388,000 after buying an additional 194,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,148,000 after buying an additional 500,684 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.