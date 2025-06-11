Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,453 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

