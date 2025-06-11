Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.