Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $229.65 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.88 and a 12-month high of $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.