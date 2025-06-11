Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of TXN opened at $202.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

