Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,373,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,022,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 637,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BBN opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

