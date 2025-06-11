Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,245 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

