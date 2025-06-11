Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 523,573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $108,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after acquiring an additional 824,317 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $218.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

