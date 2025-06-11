Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PayPal alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.