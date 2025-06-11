Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 74.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 13.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $137,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 44.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

VALE opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

