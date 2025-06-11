Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,497 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,508,000 after purchasing an additional 335,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,029,000 after purchasing an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $254.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,006.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

