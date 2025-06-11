Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Shares in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.21% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 180,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEE opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.