Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 11,195 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 10,170.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 8,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $147,405.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,970.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $54,904.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 267,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,683.32. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,700 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnite

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.