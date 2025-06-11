Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 1,665 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.00. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

