Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 7,226 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Glj Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

