Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 1,982 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

