Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $49.35.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen lowered Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

