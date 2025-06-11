Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

PBYI opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $178.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

