Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.27% of REE Automotive worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 57,526 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 452,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 238,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. REE Automotive Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

REE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

