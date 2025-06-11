Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APO opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

