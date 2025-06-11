Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $201,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 237,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,525,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%
DFSD stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.