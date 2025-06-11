Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $201,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 237,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,525,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

DFSD stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

