Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2025

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

