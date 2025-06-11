Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Beyond alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,406,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,770 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 916,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 901,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 166,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 579,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.29. Beyond, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Insider Activity

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $231.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,439.53. The trade was a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYON shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Beyond

Beyond Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.