Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

ACHR stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $242,865.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 659,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,873.28. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,418 in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

